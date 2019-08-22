N.H. man hit and injured by his own boat after falling overboard Thursday
A man was struck and injured by his own boat after falling overboard in Newton, N.H., early Thursday morning, police said.
At 2:33 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to Country Pond in Newton for reports of a person screaming for help. Troopers found Steven Lacroix, 29, of Sandown, N.H., standing in about 2 feet of water, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Lacroix had fallen off his 1981 Riviera pontoon, of which he was the sole occupant, while working on the boat’s motor. The boat continued moving and hit Lacroix, who sustained injuries caused by the propeller and the boat hitting his body, police said.
Advertisement
By the time police arrived, Lacroix had already swum to shore and the motor on his boat had shut off. Lacroix was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass., with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol’s boating accident investigation and reconstruction team and the Newton and Kingston police and fire departments also responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation, and police are encouraging anyone with information to reach out to New Hampshire State Police at 603-293-2117.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.