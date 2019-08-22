N.H. man hit and injured by his own boat after falling overboard Thursday

A man was struck and injured by his own boat after falling overboard in Newton, N.H., early Thursday morning, police said.

At 2:33 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to Country Pond in Newton for reports of a person screaming for help. Troopers found Steven Lacroix, 29, of Sandown, N.H., standing in about 2 feet of water, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Lacroix had fallen off his 1981 Riviera pontoon, of which he was the sole occupant, while working on the boat’s motor. The boat continued moving and hit Lacroix, who sustained injuries caused by the propeller and the boat hitting his body, police said.