State appoints temporary leader of RMV’s Merit Rating Board
Two days after the head of the Merit Rating Board at the Registry of Motor Vehicles was fired, the panel has a new temporary leader.
Paolo Franzese was appointed interim director of the Merit Rating Board, the state Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
He will serve while the embattled state agency searches for a permanent director. Franzese will take a leave from his position as the manager of market conduct for the state Division of Insurance, the statement said.
He replaces Thomas Bowes, who was fired Tuesday by the three-member board after he admitted knowing that the agency stopped processing thousands of driver violation notices from other states concerning Massachusetts drivers.
One of those notices, sent from Connecticut, was for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man who was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into several motorcyclists in New Hampshire in June, killing seven people.
The horrific crash brought intense scrutiny to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and prompted the resignation of former registrar Erin Deveney. The agency is currently being led by Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler.
The registry this month announced it has retroactively suspended the licenses of more than 2,400 Massachusetts drivers for violations committed in other states.
