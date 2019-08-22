State trooper injured near Mass. Pike entrance in Boston
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured near a Mass. Pike entrance in Boston Thursday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened on Haul Road near the Mass. Pike entrance in the eastbound direction, State Police said in a tweet at 12:47 p.m.
“Trooper transported to area hospital by Boston EMS,” the tweet said.
Police said they are investigating the incident.
No further information was immediately available.
