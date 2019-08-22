Steamy! Temperature of 93 at Logan ties record
The temperature at Logan International Airport reached 93 Thursday afternoon, tying the record for the date.
The temperature reached that height around 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., the stifling steam bath outside was still at the same temperature.
The reading tied the records previously set when the mercury reached 93 on this date in 2003 and 1955, the National Weather Service said.
Monday was also a recordbreaker. The high reached 95, which was a record for the day. The previous record for that day was 92, which was recorded in 1906, 1966, and 1983. Temperatures maxed out in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
The two 90-plus days were the first two of the month. August has been cooler than July, which was the hottest July ever recorded in Boston.
Boston-area records date back to 1872.