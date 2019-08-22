Steamy! Temperature of 93 at Logan ties record

The temperature reached that height around 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., the stifling steam bath outside was still at the same temperature.

The temperature at Logan International Airport reached 93 Thursday afternoon, tying the record for the date.

Players trying out for the soccer team at St. John’s Prep in Danvers consumed plenty of water on the first day of tryouts. The high temperature in Boston on Thursday was 93, tying the record reached in 2003 and 1955.

The reading tied the records previously set when the mercury reached 93 on this date in 2003 and 1955, the National Weather Service said.

Monday was also a recordbreaker. The high reached 95, which was a record for the day. The previous record for that day was 92, which was recorded in 1906, 1966, and 1983. Temperatures maxed out in the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

The two 90-plus days were the first two of the month. August has been cooler than July, which was the hottest July ever recorded in Boston.

Boston-area records date back to 1872.