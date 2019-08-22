2 sustain potentially fatal injuries in Longmeadow crash
Two people sustained potentially fatal injuries in a crash in Longmeadow Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash happened at 11:30 a.m., State Police said in a tweet.
“[State Police] detectives, crime scene and collision reconstruction [teams] on-scene of crash between vehicle and mail truck, Longmeadow at South streets,” the tweet said.
Longmeadow is on the Connecticut border, south of Springfield.
No further information was immediately available.
