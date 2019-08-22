4-year-old injured in ATV accident at Cannon Mountain in N.H.

A 4-year-old from Vermont was injured in an ATV accident at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, officials said.

First responders were called to the scene of a parking lot at the base of the mountain in Franconia, where they found a child from Island Pond, Vt. who was injured in an ATV accident and was not wearing a helmet, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

The child was riding a youth model ATV that evening and had turned the ATV sharply, causing it to roll over, the statement said.