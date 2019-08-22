4-year-old injured in ATV accident at Cannon Mountain in N.H.
A 4-year-old from Vermont was injured in an ATV accident at Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire on Wednesday night, officials said.
First responders were called to the scene of a parking lot at the base of the mountain in Franconia, where they found a child from Island Pond, Vt. who was injured in an ATV accident and was not wearing a helmet, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.
The child was riding a youth model ATV that evening and had turned the ATV sharply, causing it to roll over, the statement said.
The child — who had no safety equipment on — sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening and was transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
Advertisement
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.