St. Anthony’s Feast celebrates a century in North End
One of the North End’s biggest annual festivals is celebrating a century of tradition this weekend.
St. Anthony’s Feast began in 1919, and this year it commemorates a “century of faith, family, community, and tradition,” organizers said in a statement.
The Italian street fair kicked off Thursday evening with the procession of Santa Lucia and ends Sunday with the grand procession of St. Anthony, organizers said.
St. Anthony’s Feast has live entertainment, food and confections, religious services, fireworks, and cooking demonstrations. The festivities are taking place on Endicott, Thacher, and North Margin Streets, the statement said.
Those looking for information on special attractions can visit www.stanthonysfeast.com, organizers said.
St. Anthony of Lisbon, Portugal, was canonized by Pope Gregory IX in 1232, and is honored through festivals, novenas, fasting, and prayer.
Organizers say Boston’s feast “has become the largest Italian religious festival in New England.” It was named the “feast of all feasts” by National Geographic Magazine, according to organizers.
