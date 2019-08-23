10 arrested in Wendell State Forest logging protest

In addition to preventing logging trucks from entering the forest, protesters chained themselves to logging equipment, said Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

Ten protesters who attempted to block the toppling of century-old oak trees in Wendell State Forest were arrested Thursday and Friday for disorderly conduct and trespassing, according to State Police.

State troopers warned protesters that they would be arrested if they did not move, Procopio said in an e-mail. Several moved, but the 10 who continued to block the road and equipment were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing, Procopio said.

Members of the Wendell State Forest Alliance, a group that opposes logging in state forests, were protesting the harvest of 80 acres of 110-year-old oaks within the state forest. In an online petition that has amassed more than 1,100 signatures, the group calls the oak forest “the most loved, most walked portion of Wendell State Forest.”

Don Ogden, a spokesman for the alliance, said it has a broader goal of persuading the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to curb deforestation in state forests.

“They’re not up to speed on the latest climate science,” Ogden said of the DCR. “The older trees sequester way more CO2 than younger trees. It’s important to keep them intact because we’re in the middle of a climate crisis.”



Erik Burcroff, cofounder of the alliance, who was among those arrested, described the logging as a “further denial of climate change science and a further erosion of citizens’ rights.”

“The 110-year-old oaks that they’re primarily after could have become 350 years old without this project,” Burcroff said.

DCR, which owns and maintains the forest, said the 80 acres of oaks are part of only 129 acres being harvested in a forest of more than 7,500 acres, and that the plan was thoroughly reviewed by wildlife experts and an ecologist, among others.

The harvest will help ensure the forest’s long-term survival by promoting healthy growth for trees of all ages, said Troy Wall, a spokesman for the DCR.

“The Commonwealth is proud of its creative and aggressive approach to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and continues to implement selective forest management projects in an effort to promote the health of woodlands and diverse habitat across the state, and increase forest resilience to climate change impacts,” Wall said in a statement.

Wall said the DCR held a public comment period and a public meeting before the project began, but he said he could not comment further because of ongoing litigation.

Miriam Kurland, 64, said she joined the alliance to protect forests for future generations.

“In this day of destruction of our environment for money, for corporate greed, we’re taking all of our resources and life off the earth,” said Kurland, of Goshen. “I love children and want a world left for them.”

Ogden said the protesters stopped machinery from operating for approximately three hours Friday morning.

Protesters were released after booking and were set to be arraigned in Orange District Court, State Police said.

The alliance said protesters had been arrested nine other times since logging in Wendell State Forest resumed Aug. 5.

On Wednesday, the alliance staged a protest outside the Franklin County Superior Court, where they argued before a judge that the DCR has not granted them a formal process to appeal the logging. The lawsuit alleges the DCR is violating state laws with the timber harvest.

“We had six forest experts tour there, and they say the forest is supremely healthy,” said Lisa Hoag, a Wendell resident and member of the alliance. “They’re lying to us and saying, ‘We’re doing it for the health of the forest.’

“We’ve been asking for a legal process to appeal this for three years and they’ve denied our right to due process,” Hoag added.

Protesting, she said, was the only choice they had left.

Globe correspondent Jordan Frias contributed to this report. Sarah Wu can be reached at sarah.wu@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @sarah_wu_.