Boys raced to save neighbors from Plymouth housefire

Chayce Mellow, 11, was in his home playing video games with a friend when he smelled smoke around 12:30 a.m., Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said. He later said it smelled like someone had just set off a firework, Bradley said.

Two boys may have prevented a tragedy early Thursday morning in Plymouth when they saw a fire at their neighbors’ house and worked fast to get them outside, authorities said.

Chayce woke his 15-year-old brother, Ayden Mellow, and they began to search the house for the cause of the smell. Just before heading downstairs to check the basement, the boys spotted a bright glow on the back porch next door, Bradley said. Chayce then woke up his mother, who called 911.

Ayden ran across the street and began banging on Bruce and Diane Buckbee’s door. He had seen the couple, who are in their 60s, earlier that day with a younger couple that was staying with them, later identified as Nora Buckbee-Samicandro and Tony Samicandro, Bradley said.

The Samicandros woke up first, as they were sleeping on the main level of the house. They then work up the Buckbees, grabbed the cat, and ran out of the house, Bradley said.

Bruce Buckbee was the last person out of the house, bringing the family dog with him. He was later taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth and treated for smoke inhilation, Bradley said.

“A couple more minutes . . . we definitely would have [had] people trapped in there,” Bradley said. “There would’ve been a different outcome.”

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread inside the house and was expanding rapidly, as it had been raging undetected on the back porch for some time, Bradley said.

“When we got there, the back side of the home was all engulfed,” he said.

Firefighters worked until 2:25 a.m. to control the blaze, he said.

There were no working smoke detectors at the house. Bradley said the four occupants were lucky the wind was blowing the smoke in the direction of their neighbors’ house, allowing Chayce to smell the fire.

“Without having the benefit of the smoke detectors to give early warning, they’re lucky they had the kid next door,” he said. “[Chayce and Ayden] saved some lives that morning, that’s for sure.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but there was a grill on the back deck with propane tanks that helped to fuel the fire, Bradley said. The damage to the home is estimated at $350,000, Bradley said.

