In Brockton, pedestrian struck by police cruiser

Procopio said he did not have information regarding the identity or condition of the victim.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A Brockton police cruiser struck a pedestrian on Main Street on Friday night, according to State Police.

He said State Police detectives attached to the Plymouth district attorney’s office and members of the agency’s collision reconstruction team were on scene Friday night assisting Brockton police with the investigation.

Messages left with Brockton police, the Brockton Fire Department, and the district attorney’s office were not immediately returned Friday night.

