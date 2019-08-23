Buoys detect two great white sharks leading to short-term closure of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet
Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet was closed to swimmers Friday morning after a buoys detected two great white sharks, officials said.
The beach was set to be closed until 10:40 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
This detection marks the 86th time a beach has closed on the Cape and Islands since July 1, and the 69th closure since the beginning of August, according to a Globe tally.
