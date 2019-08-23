NH DOT employee seriously injured when car slams into tractor on Nashua highway

A New Hampshire Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured Thursday when the John Deere tractor he was operating was slammed into by a car that had drifted into the breakdown lane on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, New Hampshire State Police said.

Daniel Jarry, 22, of Nashua, N.H., was driving on the northbound side of the highway when he allegedly drifted into the breakdown lane just past Exit 4 and hit the lawn mower tractor, State Police said in a statement.

The driver of the mower, identified by police as Thomas Porter, 55, of Nashua, N.H., sustained serious injuries from the crash. He was initially treated at a New Hampshire hospital before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for treatment of serious injuries, State Police said.