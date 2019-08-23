Federal patent officials reject Tom Brady’s ‘Tom Terrific’ trademark application

“Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or includes matter which may falsely suggest a connection with Tom Seaver,” said a letter to Brady’s reps from the patent and trademark office posted to the agency’s website.

The US Patent and Trademark Office informed lawyers for Brady’s company, TEB Capital Management Inc., that the company’s request to trademark “Tom Terrific” was being refused in part because the nickname’s too closely linked to Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver.

Tom Brady suffered a rare defeat Thursday--not on the field, where his Pats beat the Panthers in an exhibition game, but in the opaque world of federal trademark applications.

Back in May, Brady’s company had filed applications to trademark the phrase for trading cards, sports trading cards, posters, printed photographs, and shirts, records show.

“Although Tom Seaver is not connected with the goods provided by applicant under the applied-for mark, Tom Seaver is so well-known that consumers would presume a connection,” said Thursday’s letter to the Brady camp from the feds.

Neither lawyers for Brady nor his agent immediately responded to requests for comment Friday morning. Brady’s company has six months to respond, otherwise the trademark bids will be sacked, records indicate.

“In this case, TOM TERRIFIC makes an association with former American baseball player Tom Seaver,” said the feds’ missive. “ ... In addition, the nickname TOM TERRIFIC points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver, and the fame or reputation of Tom Seaver as ‘Tom Terrific’ is such that a connection between Mr. Seaver and the applied-for goods would be presumed. If applicant’s goods are of a type that the named person or institution sells or uses, and the named party is sufficiently famous, then it may be inferred that purchasers of the goods would be misled into making a false connection of sponsorship, approval, support or the like with the named party.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Brady’s camp will file a response or simply punt on the applications.

On Friday morning, Brady took to Twitter, but he didn’t mention the trademark stuff. Instead he posted a photo of himself walking into Gillette Stadium clad in jeans, a tee shirt, shades and an ultra-chic Panama hat.

“If this was a preseason hat imagine what I’ve got planned for the regular season!” Brady tweeted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.