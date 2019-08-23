Cape Air flight delayed at Logan after wing touches another plane

A Cape Air flight was interrupted at Logan International Airport on Friday when the plane’s wing bumped another plane from the same airline, the FAA said.

The plane was moving around a fuel truck on a ramp at the airport around 5:15 p.m. when its left wing touched another Cape Air plane that was parked in the ramp area, according to Jim Peters, an FAA spokesman.

The plane was scheduled to take off from Boston at 4:59 p.m. and land in Knox County Regional Airport in Rockland, Maine, by 6:04 p.m., but it did not take off until after 6 p.m., according to the airport’s website.