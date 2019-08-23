Joe Biden’s front-runner status in the primary is undeniable. Why?

As Biden kicked off another campaign swing through New Hampshire Friday and Saturday, his frontrunner status was (still) undeniable: In a field of more than 20 Democrats , he leads surveys by an average of 12 percentage points nationwide, 8 points in Iowa, and 2 points in New Hampshire, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average.

But, four months later, Biden remains at the top of every national and state survey. And that’s despite a series of gaffes, crowds that are often smaller than those of his opponents, and his lackluster debate performances.

HANOVER, N.H. — When Joe Biden entered the presidential race earlier this year as his party’s front-runner for the nomination, the former vice president’s detractors argued it would only be a matter of time before his White House campaign ended like the two before it — badly.

But why he remains ahead of the pack is up for debate. Some analysts point to the large field, including the prominence of two candidates to his left — US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and US Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — who directly trail him in surveys. Biden and his supporters argue that he has effectively made the case that he’s the most likely candidate to defeat President Trump.

Inside the Dartmouth College alumni center on Friday afternoon, when Biden spoke to the audience on health care, he stuck mostly to his teleprompter — except for ad-libbed jabs at Trump sprinkled throughout his speech.

“As long as this man is president — and this is no hyperbole — we are in trouble,” said Biden, before adding that he believes voters will be engaged in his election “because they know what is at stake.”

Biden’s message echoed what his wife, Jill Biden, told an audience in Manchester earlier in the week: “You may like another candidate better, but you have to look at who is going to win,” she said.

The electability argument is a strategy that many candidates have attempted, and so far few have found successful — even as polls have shown Democrats are overwhelmingly more concerned with whether their nominee can defeat Trump than if that person shares their values.

“Whether people agree with him or not, or they feel that he is not as progressive as they would like, they see him as very authentic, very decent, and really able to restore compassion and civility to the White House,” said former New Hampshire governor John Lynch, a Biden supporter.

Among the 500 who came to see Biden speak, many said they were supporting him because he was the most electable candidate.

“I have voted for Bernie for decades, but I am with Biden because he has the best shot of beating Trump,” said Roy Black, a 73-year-old retired state worker from White River Junction, Vt.

Biden’s ability to keep his front-runner status bucks recent history, especially as it relates to the New Hampshire primary. Think Joe Lieberman or Rudy Giuliani in 2008, or Chris Christie and Hillary Clinton in 2016: All initially led surveys in their respective New Hampshire primaries — before their campaigns crashed and burned in the state.

Even though Biden never even made it to the New Hampshire primary in 1988 and 2008, he endures as the front-runner for the party’s nomination in 2020.

“This presidential primary is unlike so many others because you have in Biden, who is so well known, and then everyone else just trying to get known but can’t because there are so many other candidates,” said Jim Demers, a longtime player in the New Hampshire primary who is backing Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. “Things are about to change quickly after Labor Day as the field winnows and most voters will just begin to pay attention.”

But history shows the electability argument hasn’t always panned out for Democrats. When Democrats picked John Kerry and Hillary Clinton in 2004 and 2016, respectively, polls at the time showed voters thought they were the most electable candidate in the primary.

“I do wonder sometimes whether (Biden) really is [as] electable as people think,” said Mort Lynn, 76, a retired surgeon from Sunapee, N.H., who attended Biden’s speech and said he is undecided in the presidential primary. “When I hear him talk lately it is a bit jarring because he is not the person I remember from eight or 10 years ago.”

Seth Masket, who studies presidential primary process at the University of Denver, said that while electability is Biden’s greatest strength now, it could be the very thing that leads to his downfall.

“Electability is really hard to know in advance, and people’s perceptions of electability are tied to how much they like the candidates. Warren’s electability scores have been improving as people like her more, but she’s still the same candidate,” said Masket. “If he no longer appears as the most electable candidate, there’s not a ton left to hang his hat on.”

