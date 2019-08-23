Man, 26, arrested with loaded gun in Roxbury after struggle with Boston police officers
A 26-year-old man with an outstanding warrant got into a struggle with Boston police officers in Roxbury Thursday morning and was arrested for carrying a loaded gun, police said.
The Dorchester man was arrested near 684 Parker St. at 10:31 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.
“Officers were on directed patrol when they observed the suspect, a 26-year-old male from Dorchester, who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court on charges of breaking and entering,” the statement said.
Officers approached the man and eventually arrested him, police said.
“Officers ... placed him in custody after a brief struggle at which time they recovered a 9mm Glock 19 Gen4 handgun equipped with a laser sight and a 21-round extended magazine loaded with six rounds of ammunition from inside the suspect’s shorts near his left thigh,” the statement said.
Police did not identify the man.
He was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, carrying a loaded firearm, resisting arrest, and being a level one armed career criminal, police said.
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.