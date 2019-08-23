Man, 26, arrested with loaded gun in Roxbury after struggle with Boston police officers

A 26-year-old man with an outstanding warrant got into a struggle with Boston police officers in Roxbury Thursday morning and was arrested for carrying a loaded gun, police said.

The Dorchester man was arrested near 684 Parker St. at 10:31 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

“Officers were on directed patrol when they observed the suspect, a 26-year-old male from Dorchester, who was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Dorchester District Court on charges of breaking and entering,” the statement said.