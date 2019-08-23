Man indicted for robbing North End grocery store

A man was indicted in federal court in Boston Thursday for the armed robbery of Bob’s Grocery Store in the North End in May, according to the US Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Dante Mirabella, 52, allegedly robbed the store on Endicott Street on May 30 while wielding a Hi-Point .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Mirabella was also prohibited from possessing any firearm due to a prior felony, prosecutors said in a statement.

Mirabella was charged with one count of interfering with commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, officials said.