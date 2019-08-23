Man with car full of balloons leads NH police pursuing him to his home, crashes into own garage
A man who filled his car with balloons and was driving without headlights on led New Hampshire State Police on a five-minute long pursuit that ended when he pulled into his own driveway and smashed his car into the garage, New Hampshire State Police said.
The incident began around 3:30 a.m Friday when troopers responded to reports of a hazardous driver in a dark sedan without any headlights driving north on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Troopers found the black 2009 Audi A4 near Exit 8 and attempted to pull over the car, police said in a statement.
The driver of the car, later identified by police as William Riley, 20, allegedly increased his speed in an attempt to lose the police. Instead, he led them right to his home in Bedford, N.H.
After a five minute chase, Riley pulled into his driveway, crashed into his garage, and got out of the car in an attempt to flee into his home. The troopers quickly apprehended him, police said.
Riley had just moved to Bedford, N.H., from Massachusetts a few weeks earlier, State Police Lieutenant Bryan Trask said.
Riley’s car, which still had a Massachusetts license plate, was filled with inflated balloons.
Trask said he is not expecting that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, but the incident is still under investigation.
Riley was released on bail and will be arraigned Sep. 3 Merrimack District Court on charges of reckless operation, disobeying an officer, and multiple motor vehicle violations including driving without headlights and not using a turn signal, police said.
