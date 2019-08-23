Man with car full of balloons leads NH police pursuing him to his home, crashes into own garage

A man who filled his car with balloons and was driving without headlights on led New Hampshire State Police on a five-minute long pursuit that ended when he pulled into his own driveway and smashed his car into the garage, New Hampshire State Police said.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m Friday when troopers responded to reports of a hazardous driver in a dark sedan without any headlights driving north on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua. Troopers found the black 2009 Audi A4 near Exit 8 and attempted to pull over the car, police said in a statement.

The driver of the car, later identified by police as William Riley, 20, allegedly increased his speed in an attempt to lose the police. Instead, he led them right to his home in Bedford, N.H.