Police seek man who stole $500 worth of meat from N.H. Market Basket
Police in Hooksett, N.H., are searching for a man who they say stole nearly $500 worth of meat from a Market Basket store on Tuesday, the department said in a Facebook post.
The culprit is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build, last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox hat.
Police posted surveillance photos Thursday of the suspect pushing a grocery cart full of bags with items in them.
“A male suspect can be seen exiting the store with a cart full of unpaid miscellaneous meats. The total of unpaid product amounted to $483.51,” the Facebook post said.
Police are calling this a case of “willful concealment.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Estevez at 603-624-1560, extension 412.
