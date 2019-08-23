Police seek man who stole $500 worth of meat from N.H. Market Basket

Police in Hooksett, N.H., are searching for a man who they say stole nearly $500 worth of meat from a Market Basket store on Tuesday, the department said in a Facebook post.

The culprit is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a slim build, last seen wearing a Boston Red Sox hat.

Police posted surveillance photos Thursday of the suspect pushing a grocery cart full of bags with items in them.