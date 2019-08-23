Postal worker killed in crash with pickup truck in Longmeadow was delivering the mail on his route

The postal worker fatally injured Thursday when the van he was driving was slammed in Longmeadow by a truck driven by a man fleeing police had worked for the US Postal Service for 40 years and was on his regular route when the tragic crash took place, officials said Friday.

Daniel Nacin, 59, was operating a van on Route 5 Thursday around 11 a.m. when a Connecticut man, being pursued by police from that state, drove his pickup truck into Nacin’s van. Nacin and the other driver, David Cersosimo, were both pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Nacin lived in Enfield and worked out of the post office in that Connecticut town where the police pursuit began after the 47-year-old Cersosimo allegedly failed to stop for Enfield police, sideswiped a vehicle and then drove over the state line into neighboring Longmeadow.