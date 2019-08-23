Bottlenose dolphin spotted in the Merrimack River

“Though it is not unheard of, it is rare for a bottlenose to be in New England,” the statement said. “We have been keeping close track of the locations of this dolphin. So far, the animal appears to be behaving normally and was observed to be feeding.”

The young dolphin was seen multiple times between Newburyport and Amesbury from Aug. 16 through Thursday, the Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue said in a statement. Bottlenose dolphins usually swim between New York and Florida.

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted swimming in the Merrimack River earlier this week, which is a rare sighting in New England, officials said.

The dolphins most frequently seen in New England are common dolphins and Atlantic white-sided dolphins, the center said.

The Merrimack dolphin likely figured out that it was easier to find menhaden fish, or “pogies,” in the river than in the ocean, said Tony LaCasse, a spokesman for the New England Aquarium.

“That area is probably three or four miles from the mouth of the river. It’s a little unusual for dolphins to go up the mouth of the river. It’s more common for seals,” LaCasse said.

Officials are warning boaters on the Merrimack to look out for the dolphin as it searches for food.

“It’s most likely a younger animal that probably just decided to take a jaunt up the river to see what’s there,” LaCasse said.

The Seacoast Science Center and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will leave the dolphin alone unless it starts to look unhealthy, said Ashley Stokes, a manager at the center.

“We could herd it with boats out back to the ocean, but, right now, it’s mostly acting normal. We want to give it time to get back on its own,” Stokes said.

The Seacoast Science Center is asking anyone who sees the dolphin to call 603-997-9448.

“Always remember to be responsible when viewing wildlife; keep a far distance away and turn off your engine or idle until the dolphin is a safe distance away, and then proceed in the opposite direction,” the center said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.