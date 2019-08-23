Researchers: Hot or cold, rich or poor, countries around globe will not escape wrath of climate change

“Whether cold snaps or heat waves, droughts, floods or natural disasters, all deviations of climate conditions from their historical norms have adverse economic effects,” Kamiar Mohaddes, a co-author of the study from Cambridge’s faculty of economics, said in a statement from the university.

Climate change will hurt the economies in virtually all countries, not just in hot or poor ones, if carbon emissions are left unchecked, according to researchers from the University of Cambridge.

People sought relief in the fountains near the Eiffel Tower on July 25, when the temperature hit a recordbreaking 108.7 degrees in Paris. Researchers say climate change, if left unchecked, will be a drag on countries’ economies in coming years, whether they are rich or poor, hot or cold.

“Without mitigation and adaptation policies, many countries are likely to experience sustained temperature increases relative to historical norms and suffer major income losses as a result. This holds for both rich and poor countries as well as hot and cold regions,” Mohaddes said.

The working paper was published Monday by the National Bureau of Economics Research.

Researchers said 7 percent of global gross domestic product will likely vanish by the end of the century unless something is done. The study also found the United States would lose 10.5 percent of its GDP in that period, the researchers said.

On the other hand, limiting worldwide temperature increases by abiding by the Paris climate accords would reduce the worldwide loss to about 1 percent, the researchers said.

“The economics of climate change stretch far beyond the impact on growing crops,” said Mohaddes.

He noted, for example, that heavy rainfall could prevent mountain access for mining and affect commodity prices, cold snaps could raise heating bills and depress retail store spending, and heat waves could cause transportation networks to shut down.

“All these things add up,” Mohaddes said. “The idea that rich, temperate nations are economically immune to climate change ... just seems implausible.”

The paper, which looked at data from 1960 to 2014, said, “In contrast to most of the literature, we illustrated that these negative long-run growth effects are universal, that is they affect all countries, rich or poor, and hot or cold.”

“Overall, abiding by the Paris Agreement would go a long way in limiting economic losses from climate change across almost all countries,” the paper said.

The researchers said their findings were “somewhat larger than those currently discussed in policy circles.”

They also said that adaptation to climate change was unlikely to offset the negative impact entirely.

“Therefore, our findings call for a more forceful policy response to the threat of climate change, including more ambitious mitigation and adaptation efforts,” the paper said.