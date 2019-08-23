Supreme Court wants AG Healey’s office to respond to Michelle Carter’s request for high court review

“In our view, this new development reflects the Court’s recognition that Michelle’s petition raises serious legal questions about whether her conviction violated the U.S. Constitution,” said a lawyer for Carter, Daniel N. Marx of Fick & Marx LLP, in an e-mail message.

Healey’s office earlier this month had waived its right to respond to Carter’s request, known as a petition for a writ of certiorari. But on Thursday, the high court asked Healey’s office to respond in writing by Sept. 23, records show.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday asked Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office to respond to a request from Michelle Carter to have the nation’s highest court review her involuntary manslaughter conviction for goading a teenager to commit suicide in 2014.

Healey’s office said Friday that prosecutors will prepare a response as requested by the high court.

Carter was 17 when she urged 18-year-old Conrad Roy, of Mattapoisett, via texts and phone calls to kill himself in July 2014 — even after he told her he was too scared to go through with it. After a bench trial that drew national headlines, Judge Lawrence Moniz in June 2017 found Carter, of Plainville, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

It was Carter’s command during their last conversation, that Roy return to his truck — then filled with deadly fumes — and her subsequent failure to act that rose to the level of criminal behavior, Moniz ruled.

He sentenced Carter to serve 15 months behind bars, a term that was stayed while her appeal was pending. In February, the state Supreme Judicial Court upheld Carter’s conviction and sentence, ruling that she acted with criminal intent when she “badgered” Roy into taking his own life.

Days after the ruling, Carter was ordered to begin serving her sentence.

The Supreme Court agrees to hear only a fraction of the many cases submitted for review each year.

When Carter filed her request for high court review in July, her legal team released a statement blasting the conviction.

“This petition focuses on just two of the many flaws in the case against her that raise important federal constitutional issues for the US Supreme Court to decide,” the statement said. “First, charging Ms. Carter based on her words alone violated the First Amendment and the decision upholding her conviction created a conflict among state supreme courts. Second, her conviction violated due process because the vague common law of involuntary manslaughter fails to provide guidance to prevent arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement in morally fraught cases involving suicide.”

