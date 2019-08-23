Third human case of EEE in Massachusetts confirmed

The DPH confirmed the news in a statement, which said “laboratory testing has confirmed a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus infection, in a male over the age of 60 who was exposed to the virus in northern Franklin County. This is the third human case of EEE in Massachusetts this year.”

“The risk level in two communities in Franklin County has been raised to critical as a result,” the release said. “In addition, one horse from Mendon and one horse from Uxbridge have also tested positive for the EEE virus, raising the risk level to critical in two additional communities in Worcester County.”

According to DPH, “across Massachusetts, there are 23 communities now at critical risk, 22 at high risk, and 52 at moderate risk for the EEE virus. DPH is working with several state agencies including MDAR, local boards of health, local Mosquito Control Projects, and other mosquito control experts on mosquito surveillance and appropriate public health response activities.”

The two other people who recently contracted EEE are a man between the ages of 19 and 30 in eastern Worcester County, and another man in southern Plymouth County, officials said.

The state has repeatedly conducted aerial spraying in the affected areas.

Officials said Wednesday that the communities getting sprayed include Ashland, Berlin, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Millbury, Northbridge, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Sutton, Worcester, Upton, Grafton, Southborough, and Westborough.

EEE is a serious and potentially fatal disease that can be spread from mosquitoes to other animals and humans. People under the age of 15 are particularly at risk, according to DPH.

The DPH urges the public to take several precautions to guard against mosquito bites, including applying insect repellent when outdoors, being aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, wearing long sleeves, pants, and socks, draining standing water, and installing or repairing screens.

The agency said that earlier this week, “DPH and the Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) announced aerial spraying in specific areas of Worcester and Middlesex Counties scheduled to begin Sunday August 25, weather permitting, continuing for several evenings. As a result of the elevated risk in several communities, the spray zone is being expanded. The additional communities either partially or fully in the spray zone are Blackstone, Douglas, Dudley, Holliston, Hopedale, Mendon, Millville, Oxford, Uxbridge, and Webster.”

