Tom Wopat, ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ star who got arrested in Waltham in 2017 will play R.I. concert

“You ought to come by, bring the kids,” Wopat said. “I’ll have pictures and CDs. It’ll be a blast.”

Wopat, 67, said in a video clip posted to his Twitter account that he’ll be playing a show with his band at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly, R.I. on Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. From noon to 2 p.m. that day, Wopat said, he’ll be signing autographs at a local car show.

Tom Wopat , the former “Dukes of Hazzard” star who last year admitted to accosting female cast members during rehearsals for a Waltham musical in 2017, will perform in Rhode Island soon.

Wopat made local headlines in August 2017, when he was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and cocaine possession, after allegedly grabbing an adult female cast member’s buttocks during a rehearsal for a Reagle Music Theatre production of “42nd Street.” Police recovered cocaine from Wopat’s 1996 Ford Bronco at the time of his arrest. He bowed out of the production after he got arrested.

Wopat initially pleaded not guilty, and his publicist later issued a statement saying the actor “firmly” denied the groping allegation and was taking time to address “his ongoing struggle with substance abuse.”

Authorities subsequently brought additional charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14 and two counts of accosting or annoying a person of the opposite sex, this time for allegedly targeting a 16-year-old female cast member.

Wopat at one point told the girl during rehearsal that “I’m a creepy old man” and also allegedly poked her stomach and hit her buttocks with his script, telling her, “Nice butt,” a police report said.

The entertainer ultimately resolved the case with a guilty plea to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex and received probation. He later said via Twitter that he would’ve been cleared at trial but his plea deal was “the way to close this case.”

Wopat earned a permanent place in the annals of television history with his star turn as Luke Duke in the long-running “Dukes of Hazzard” show and received Tony nominations for roles in “Annie Get Your Gun” in 1999 and “Catered Affair” in 2008.

His albums include “Wopat,” “I’ve Got Your Number,” and “Consider It Swung.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.