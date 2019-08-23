Vehicle hits pump, sparks fire at Danvers gas station

Firefighters responded to a fire at a Gulf gas station on Route 1 in Danvers Friday morning after a vehicle hit a gas pump and then drove away, fire officials said.

Danvers Fire Lieutenant Linus Murphy said the call came in at 1:18 a.m. and firefighters used a water hose and dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire.

“It was all out within 3 to 4 minutes,” he said.