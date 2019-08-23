Watch the artist removing tattoos from a mural of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird in Indiana

But now all of those tattoos — except for one — are gone.

The original version of the mural, which was unveiled in Indianapolis last week, showed Bird sporting a multitude of tattoos. There was a spider web on his shoulder. A Celtics logo on his arm. The letters “BIRD” on his fingers. The word “Indiana” on his left forearm. A pair of rabbits mating on his right forearm. And a cardinal on his cheek.

A new mural of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird looks a lot less edgy now.

After learning that Bird disliked the tattoos, artist Jules Muck agreed to remove all of them except for the word “Indiana” on Bird’s forearm.

Muck said she was surprised when she heard from Bird’s attorney and didn’t mind making the changes.

“It’s cool they think art matters,” she said. “I’m flattered. The mural is a bit naked though, lol.”

The newly revised mural of Bird, which about two stories tall, adorns the side of a building on Prospect Street in Fountain Square. The image was based on an outtake from Bird’s first Sports Illustrated cover photo shoot in 1977, which shows Bird wearing his blue Indiana State uniform and putting his left index finger to his lips, as if to say “shhh.”

The tattoos were Muck’s creative touch.

But when Bird saw the huge painting of himself sporting so much ink, he wasn’t happy. So he sent a photo of the painting to his attorney, Gary Sallee, who got in touch with Muck and asked her to remove the tattoos.

“Larry understands the price of being a celebrity,” Sallee said. “He was OK with all of that. He just didn’t want this to harm the brand that he has built over the years.

“It’s never been contentious. Larry understands her role, and she understands his desires. I thought it was a fair compromise that they reached.”

Muck said she’s used to receiving all kinds of feedback on her artwork, but this was the first time that the subject of one of her paintings has requested that she make specific changes.

Muck agreed to revise the image as soon as possible.

“I have been portrayed in a negative light before, and I have been upset and couldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “I was happy to be able to change that paradigm. I don’t think celebrity status or notoriety means you have no feelings.”

Chase Brock, an Indianapolis-based photographer, shot video and photographed Muck revising the mural Thursday. At one point, Brock said she added a thick gold chain around Bird’s neck, but that ended up getting erased, too.

“As you can see in the photos, Larry’s team didn’t like the necklace either,” Brock said in an e-mail. “So Jules had to go back and erase the necklace as well. Jules’s intention was a tribute to Larry with her style. So she was very happy to make fixes because there was never any intention to cause Larry any stress over his brand.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.