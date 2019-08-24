Man killed, 3 others and a dog shot in Lynn

The man who died was shot in the head and taken to Salem Hospital, he said.

The shooting happened at the Warren Street Playground around 7:06 p.m., Lynn fire Captain Joseph Zukas said in a phone interview.

LYNN — A 34-year-old man died and three people and a dog were injured after they were all shot at a playground Saturday evening, a fire official said.

A 20-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with gunshot wounds in their legs, Zukas said.

A male whose age was not given and the dog arrived at Salem Hospital, he said. The dog was then transferred to a facility in Woburn for treatment. Their conditions were not known, Zukas said.

An annual block party in progress across the street continued despite the shootings so close by, but some of the people there were shaken.

“A bunch of kids were in the park — they were sitting on a bench in the park, then someone started shooting. It sounded like firecrackers,” said Randy Agui, the block party’s DJ.

Agui said he heard six shots.

“It sounded like firecrackers, it was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop — all the kids started running,” he said.

Fred Hogan, Ward 6 city councilor, was canvassing nearby when he heard the shots and saw a crowd of people running from the court.

“We walked up to the scene on Warren Street, and we were going to go into the park, and 10 to 15 bullet shots came flying,” Hogan said.

“We all ran to safety, and then there were two people still left on the court. There was one final shot, and we just ran, and when it was all done, everyone ran away,” he said. “We ran out there, and there was a kid on the ground. I just checked his pulse to see if he was all right — it wasn’t good — so I just stayed on the scene.”

Map: Location of shooting

