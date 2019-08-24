Joe Biden says he enjoys his visits to Keene, ‘Vermont’
Let’s be fair: Keene, N.H., is right over the border from Vermont. It’s just a few miles from the Connecticut River, which separates the states.
But Joe Biden apparently got confused Saturday when he made a stop in Keene, which is in New Hampshire — home to the first-in-the-nation primary — and not Vermont.
Reporters asked Biden during Saturday’s campaign stop what he thought of Keene.
“What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town,” Biden said. “This is sort of a scenic, beautiful town, the mayor’s been a good guy, and everybody’s been really friendly.
“I like Keene a lot.”
Watch: Biden discusses his visit to Keene
Biden talks w/press in Keene, NH: "I love this place. Look, what’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town...everybody has been really friendly. I like Keene a lot." pic.twitter.com/0hKsgiDfwM— Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019
