Joe Biden says he enjoys his visits to Keene, ‘Vermont’

By Sean Smyth Globe Staff,August 24, 2019, an hour ago
Democratic presidential candidate greeted a supporter Saturday outside a Keene, N.H., diner.
Let’s be fair: Keene, N.H., is right over the border from Vermont. It’s just a few miles from the Connecticut River, which separates the states.

But Joe Biden apparently got confused Saturday when he made a stop in Keene, which is in New Hampshire — home to the first-in-the-nation primary — and not Vermont.

Reporters asked Biden during Saturday’s campaign stop what he thought of Keene.

“What’s not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? And what a neat town,” Biden said. “This is sort of a scenic, beautiful town, the mayor’s been a good guy, and everybody’s been really friendly.

“I like Keene a lot.”

Watch: Biden discusses his visit to Keene

Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.