Man fatally shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning
A man was fatally shot in Dorchester Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 3:40 a.m. in the area of 91 Westview St., where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a statement.
The man, whom police have not publicly named, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the statement.
The incident is under investigation.
