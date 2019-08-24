fb-pixel

Man fatally shot in Dorchester early Saturday morning

By Lucas Phillips Globe Correspondent,August 24, 2019, 4 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot in Dorchester Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 3:40 a.m. in the area of 91 Westview St., where they found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a statement.

The man, whom police have not publicly named, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the statement.

The incident is under investigation.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.