Meteorological summer is almost over. What does September hold?

High pressure to the north provides a northeasterly flow of air, bringing in low clouds and cool temperatures. There is the opportunity for some showers, especially over Southeastern Massachusetts, on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to remain in upper 60s and the lower 70s.

Although it will feel cool the next couple of days, summer is definitely not over. Not only do we have more beach weather ahead, but we may have some big surf to enjoy soon, depending on what happens with a tropical system.

Eventually winds will turn southerly, and we will see an increase in temperatures and the humidity will start to go up by the end of the upcoming week.

While all of this is going on, the National Hurricane Center will monitor a tropical system off the southeast coast. This system is forecast to perhaps turn into a weak tropical storm and would be the fifth named storm of 2019. The steering currents will likely keep it offshore, however it could produce large seas and rip currents along the New England coast. Also, there may be some interaction with an area of weather moving in from the west. That would bring showers Wednesday night or Thursday.

In addition, Tropical Storm Dorian is is likely to become a hurricane in the coming days. This storm will need to be monitored as it could impact islands in the southern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Dorian is forecast to become a hurricane. (National Hurricane Center)

Meteorological summer comes to an end this week, but we can still have summer weather well into September. The average temperature for September has been increasing and will likely continue to do so. The calendar may soon flip, but we will still be able to enjoy those summertime activities.

Temperatures in early September are forecast to be above average in New England. (NOAA)

