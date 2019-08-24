Missing Burmese python found and returned to its Newton owner

A 6- to 8-foot Burmese python that went missing from a backyard in Newton Tuesday has been found, police said.

The snake, whose name is Lightning, slithered away at about 5 p.m. Tuesday as its owner was swimming in the pool with his 8-year-old son.

Jack Galvin told the Globe last week that the snake was lounging in the grass while he was in the pool when the snake slithered away.