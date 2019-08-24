New Bedford man stopped for tinted window charged with fentanyl trafficking

State Police who stopped a New Bedford man late Friday afternoon for driving a car with an illegal window tint allegedly discovered a substance believed to be fentanyl along with other drugs, a knife, and more $26,000 in the vehicle, police said in a statement.

When troopers approached the 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Alex Barboza, 29, at about 5:20 p.m. in New Bedford, they saw a knife “in plain view and subsequently determined its size was in violation with city ordinance,” State Police said in the statement.

Troopers arrested Barboza in connection with the knife, then searched the car, where they allegedly found approximately 10 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, about one pound of a substance believed to be marijuana, 100 cartridges of CBD oil, and two small bottles of a substance believed to be anabolic steroids, according to the statement. They also found $26,000, in the vehicle and on Barboza.