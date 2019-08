Boston is hosting its annual Caribbean Carnival, and on Saturday a parade wound through the streets of Dorchester and Roxbury. The outfits were colorful. Here’s a look.

Sondra Hardy (left), crowned Miss Exquisite Lifetime Queen, shared a laugh with Constance Kirven, who was crowned Miss Exquisite Massachusetts. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)

One participant’s costume featured wheels. (John Tlumacki/Globe Staff)