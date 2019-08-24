The week ahead in business

Finesse the ubiquitously useful skill of listening at this class from corporate training organizer BostonSpeaks. Attendees will learn active listening techniques and how to adapt to other people’s communication styles. Monday, noon to 1:30 p.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

JOB FAIR

Get the gig

Dust off your resume for this career fair from organizer JobFairX. Prospective employers will include Amazon, Air Canada, Comcast, and the IRS. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courtyard Marriott Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Connect with professional women

Build bridges over drinks at this happy hour social from She+ Geeks Out. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Build a brand

Figure out your small business’ “brand identity” at this class from Staples Spotlight. Topics covered will include how to develop an identity and how to work with designers. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Connect over coffee

Get to know other Boston-area entrepreneurs, innovators and investors at this event from District Hall Boston. Cofee and tea will be complementary. Wednesday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

WORKSHOP

Engage your audience

Learn how to create content on a daily basis that makes consumers want to interact with your business at this training from Innovation Women and Staples Studio. There will be light refreshments and opportunities to network. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Support your family

Get information on how to make business moves like starting your own business or switching careers while your spouse is deployed with the military at this event hosted by the Center for Women and Enterprise. Topics covered will include franchising opportunities for veteran families, how to obtain funding during employment transitions, and state and federal resources. Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Brighton Marine, 77 Warren St., Brighton. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

INFO SESSION

Learn more and better

Find out how to use Lynda.com, an online platform with a wealth of tutorials on different subjects, to sharpen your business skills at this learning opportunity from the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center at the Boston Public Library. Lynda.com is free via the BPL’s website. Friday, 11 to noon, The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

