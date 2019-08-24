Two bodies pulled from the Merrimack River in Lowell
Two people who died in apparent drownings were pulled from the Merrimack River early Saturday morning, officials said.
Lowell police were called to the scene at 6:30 a.m. after a fisherman spotted the body of a male floating in the water behind LeLacheur Park near Aiken Street, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
Officials spotted a second body of a female when they arrived to scene, the statement said.
Both victims were fully clothed when firefighters removed them from the water, the statement said.
The chief medical examiner’s office is investigating the cause of death, though no trauma was observed on either body, the statement said. No foul play is suspected either, according to the statement.
Advertisement
No further information, including the victim’s names or ages, were released as of Saturday evening.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.