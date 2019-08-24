Two bodies pulled from the Merrimack River in Lowell

Two people who died in apparent drownings were pulled from the Merrimack River early Saturday morning, officials said.

Lowell police were called to the scene at 6:30 a.m. after a fisherman spotted the body of a male floating in the water behind LeLacheur Park near Aiken Street, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Officials spotted a second body of a female when they arrived to scene, the statement said.