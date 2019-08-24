Driver arrested after allegedly hitting teen in Central Square and fleeing scene

A Medford driver who police say tried to flee after hitting a teenager in Central Square was arrested Saturday by Cambridge police.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Katrina Murphy, allegedly hit a 15-year-old boy, who was walking in a Central Square crosswalk, said Jeremy Warnick, a department spokesman.

After leaving the scene, she allegedly crashed into two parked cars on Massachusetts Avenue and Prospect Street sometime around 7:50 p.m., Warnick said.