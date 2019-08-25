Bird sightings across the region
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
► The number of shorebirds seen at coastal sites seem somewhat reduced in recent days, but things are really heating up for pelagic bird activity offshore. One boat reported a Barolo’s shearwater just west of George’s Bank. Another boat near the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument reported a red-billed tropicbird, 21 band-rumped storm-petrels, six black-capped petrels, and eight Audubon’s shearwaters. Rarities spotted last week included a brown booby off of North Beach in Chatham and a lark sparrow at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy. Nantucket had its first August record of a hooded warbler which was seen at Jackson Point, and its third record of common raven which was seen in multiple locations.
Advertisement
► Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport: Recent sightings included a whimbrel, a pectoral sandpiper, a Western sandpiper, a Forster’s tern, a little blue heron, and a merlin. Also spotted were 12 glossy ibises.
► Millennium Park in West Roxbury: Observers found a sora, a pectoral sandpiper, a little blue heron, a purple martin, and a swamp sparrow.
► Plum Island: Last week, there was a little blue heron, a Nelson’s sparrow, and a Hudsonian godwit. Observers spotted two soras, two stilt sandpipers, two Baird’s sandpipers, and two Western sandpipers. There were also three yellow-crowned night-herons, six long-billed dowitchers, and 50 white-rumped sandpipers.
► Miscellaneous: Sightings included a horned grebe at Duxbury Beach, a whimbrel at Belle Isle Marsh in Boston, and two black skimmers at Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth. Last week, there was an olive-sided flycatcher and a field sparrow at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.