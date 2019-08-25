Bird sightings across the region

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

► The number of shorebirds seen at coastal sites seem somewhat reduced in recent days, but things are really heating up for pelagic bird activity offshore. One boat reported a Barolo’s shearwater just west of George’s Bank. Another boat near the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument reported a red-billed tropicbird, 21 band-rumped storm-petrels, six black-capped petrels, and eight Audubon’s shearwaters. Rarities spotted last week included a brown booby off of North Beach in Chatham and a lark sparrow at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy. Nantucket had its first August record of a hooded warbler which was seen at Jackson Point, and its third record of common raven which was seen in multiple locations.