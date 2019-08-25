At City Hall Plaza, group commemorates garden dedicated to cancer victims and survivors

The garden, a small expanse of flowers and shrubbery in a waist-high brick enclosure overlooking City Hall, has more than 1,600 engraved bricks adorning its exterior walls — many of which are dedicated to people who have died from cancer.

So Zuker, along with his mother and brother, built the Cancer Garden of Hope by City Hall Plaza a decade ago to make sure his father and others affected by cancer would always be remembered.

When Jonathan Zuker’s father died from cancer in 2004, someone told him the worst thing that could happen is his father being forgotten.

On Sunday, about one hundred people attended the 10th annual Day of Hope and Healing event, which celebrates the creation of the garden and helps people find hope and solace from others who have been affected by cancer.

“Everyone here has been touched by cancer in some way or another,” said Susan Zuker, Jonathan Zuker’s mother and a co-founder of Conquer Cancer Coalition, which built the garden. “Today, they can be here together and share their stories.”

Jonathan Zuker, left, alongside his daughter Eliza and his mother Susan, welcomed the audience as they gathered to commemorate the 10th year anniversary of the Cancer Garden of Hope on Boston City Hall Plaza. (Erin Clark for the Boston Globe)

People danced to live music from Voices of Hope — a choral cancer awareness group — and searched for their bricks.

During the event, Mia Klein looked for the brick she dedicated to her mother, who died of oral cavity cancer in May 2013. This spring, exactly six years after her mother’s death, Klein received an e-mail from Susan Zuker saying her brick was installed in the garden.

Klein said the e-mail date was entirely coincidence, noting, “It was meant to be.” When she met Susan Zucker on Sunday, Klein hugged her and immediately started crying.

Klein said she plans on coming to this event every year now. “They can’t get rid of me even if they tried,” she said.

Audience members observed a moment of silence during the event. (Erin Clark for the Boston Globe)

Meanwhile, Rosalie Weener has been attending the Day of Hope and Healing for more than five years. Weener, a seven-year survivor of breast cancer who has been through chemotherapy 16 times, has three bricks dedicated to the doctors that helped her.

Ever since she was diagnosed, Weener has attended the event because it has soothed her, she said.

“Now, I want to support the people who are dealing with cancer [currently],” she said.

From left: Rumi Corum, 10, stood with her mother, Leyea Risley, while Leyea embraced boyfriend Jonathan Zuker and his daughter Eliza, 8. (Erin Clark for the Boston Globe)

