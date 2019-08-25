Common Ground Bar in Allston to shut down Sunday, months after facade collapse

Longtime owner Bob O’Guin died in April, according to Piercy and an online obituary. His widow, Laurie O’Guin, made the decision to sell, Piercy said. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday evening.

“The owner is selling it,” General Manager Ryan Piercy said in a brief phone interview Sunday. “I found out at 9:30 this morning. I have no idea why.”

Less than 10 months after its facade partially collapsed, critically injuring an aspiring concert pianist who subsequently sued the establishment, the Common Ground Bar and Grill in Allston will serve its final round Sunday night.

The bar has been a neighborhood staple since the 1990s, drawing a clientele of students and young professionals from the diverse neighborhood.

Outside the bar on Sunday afternoon, a chalkboard sign read, “Sad to say . . . We’re closing our doors for good @ 2 a.m. Come raise a pint to CG.”

Piercy said around 6 p.m. that he couldn’t talk to a reporter for long because he had about 30 customers and no one else to serve them.

He has been operating the Common Ground singlehandedly, he said, since early last November, when the concrete facade crumbled down onto pianist Sonya Bandouil and her boyfriend, Alex Pankiewicz, crushing Bandouil’s right hand and requiring the amputation of a finger.

Bandouil and Pankiewicz filed suit in Suffolk Superior Court in May, claiming that the building’s owner, Moss Realty LLP; Newton-based property manager, Myer Dana and Sons; and the restaurant collectively failed to properly inspect and repair the facade.

