Cooler weather is expected through midweek — but temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast

The weekend is ending on a cool note as overnight temperatures dropped into the 50s in Boston for the first time since June 14, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will likely have a touch of autumnal crispness as the high falls short of 70 degrees with clouds and a slight chance of rain in the morning, forecasters said. Overnight, the temperature is expected to fall to 57 degrees in the city.

Cooler temperatures are expected to remain into midweek as a high pressure system well north of New England brings a “constant flow” of air from the north-northeast, according to Alan Dunham, a weather service meteorologist.