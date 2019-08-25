Cooler weather is expected through midweek — but temperatures in the 80s are in the forecast
The weekend is ending on a cool note as overnight temperatures dropped into the 50s in Boston for the first time since June 14, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday will likely have a touch of autumnal crispness as the high falls short of 70 degrees with clouds and a slight chance of rain in the morning, forecasters said. Overnight, the temperature is expected to fall to 57 degrees in the city.
Cooler temperatures are expected to remain into midweek as a high pressure system well north of New England brings a “constant flow” of air from the north-northeast, according to Alan Dunham, a weather service meteorologist.
Advertisement
High temperatures are expected near 70 on Monday, 74 on Tuesday, 77 on Wednesday, and 78 on Thursday, with highs returning to the low 80s on Friday and Saturday, forecasters said.
After three nights of overnight lows in the upper 50s through Wednesday morning, nighttime temperatures are expected to return to the mid-60s to finish the week, according to the weather service.
Clouds are expected to move into the area Wednesday night, with a chance of showers in the overnight hours and showers expected Thursday morning, mainly before 10 a.m., forecasters said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.