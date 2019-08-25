Dorchester man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun at Brighton IHOP

In the parking lot, a man told police that the driver of the sedan had pulled a gun on him, the statement said.

Boston police were called to scene of a fight around 4:37 a.m. at the IHOP on Soldier’s Field Road where they witnessed a man in a silver sedan leaving the parking lot at an accelerated speed, according to a statement from Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

A 35-year-old man was arrested early Sunday after witnesses say he threatened another man with a loaded gun at an IHOP in Brighton, officials said.

Witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Gordon Newton of Dorchester, began laughing at a man who had fallen at the restaurant, causing a verbal altercation that resulted in him brandishing a firearm from his waistband and threatening to shoot the victim, Moccia said, before speeding away in his car.

Officers and State Police stopped the sedan less than 2 miles away on Soldier’s Field Road and removed Newton from the car, as well as a female passenger, Moccia said.

Rounds of live ammunition were found in the back seat behind the driver, along with five sealed medicine bottles and one open medicine bottle containing a substance believed to be codeine, Moccia said.

Newton was also driving with a suspended license at the time, Moccia said.

A K9 was requested at the scene and officers found a loaded Smith and Wesson and one spent shell casing in the suspect’s path, Moccia said.

Newton was arrested and will be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm subsequent offense, and possession of a large capacity firearm, Moccia said.

He is also being charged with intent to distribute class A drugs and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, Moccia said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.