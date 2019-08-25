Fitchburg woman killed in Worcester crash

A 21-year-old Fitchburg woman was killed in a single-car crash in Worcester on Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The woman, whom State Police did not identify, was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra when she veered from Route 290 eastbound at about 7 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

Two passengers were in the car, a 25-year-old Leominster woman who suffered minor injuries in the crash and a 23-year-old Worcester woman who was uninjured, according to State Police.