Fitchburg woman killed in Worcester crash
A 21-year-old Fitchburg woman was killed in a single-car crash in Worcester on Sunday morning, according to State Police.
The woman, whom State Police did not identify, was driving a 2005 Kia Spectra when she veered from Route 290 eastbound at about 7 a.m., State Police said in a statement.
Two passengers were in the car, a 25-year-old Leominster woman who suffered minor injuries in the crash and a 23-year-old Worcester woman who was uninjured, according to State Police.
Exits 19 and 20 off Route 290 eastbound were closed for about two hours after the crash, State Police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
