Man arrested in connection with non-fatal stabbing last week in Lowell
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal stabbing last week in Lowell, officials said Sunday.
Brandon Sanchez of Lowell was arrested in Hudson on Saturday by State Police. He is facing a charge of armed assault with intent to murder, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.
Sanchez allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man multiple times on Bridge and Fourth streets following an altercation last Monday night, the statement said.
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store on Bridge Street around 11:30 p.m. and had the victim transported to a Boston hospital via MedFlight for life-threatening injuries at the time, the statement said.
The victim later identified Sanchez as the suspect, the statement said.
Sanchez will be arraigned on Monday in Lowell District court, the statement said.
