Man arrested in connection with non-fatal stabbing last week in Lowell

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a non-fatal stabbing last week in Lowell, officials said Sunday.

Brandon Sanchez of Lowell was arrested in Hudson on Saturday by State Police. He is facing a charge of armed assault with intent to murder, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Sanchez allegedly stabbed a 47-year-old man multiple times on Bridge and Fourth streets following an altercation last Monday night, the statement said.