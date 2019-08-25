Man’s body pulled from Methuen river; no foul play suspected

A man’s body was pulled from a river in Methuen just before noon on Sunday, but no foul play is suspected, officials said.

Methuen police were called to the rear of 400 Broadway in the vicinity of the “rail trail” at 11:30 a.m. for a possible body in Spicket River, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office.

Dog walkers told officers that they spotted a body approximately 20 yards from shore while walking along a trail in the woods, half a mile in from the rail trail in a secluded area of the Spicket River, according to Kimball.