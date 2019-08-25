Man suffers life-threatening injures in Somerville hit-and-run

Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville that left a 69-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

The victim, a Cambridge resident, was walking near the intersection of Route 38 and Shore Drive when he was struck around 3 a.m., Trooper James DeAngelis said.

The man, who was not identified, was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.