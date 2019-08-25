Man suffers life-threatening injures in Somerville hit-and-run
Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Somerville that left a 69-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, according to State Police.
The victim, a Cambridge resident, was walking near the intersection of Route 38 and Shore Drive when he was struck around 3 a.m., Trooper James DeAngelis said.
The man, who was not identified, was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.
State and local officials are investigating the crash, but did not have any identifying information about the vehicle as of Sunday at noon, DeAngelis said.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.
