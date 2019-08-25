Man sustains serious injuries in motorcycle crash in Wrentham

The victim was traveling southbound on Route 1A when a pickup truck came out into the intersection, McGrath said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Route 1A and North Street in Wrentham around 4:30 p.m., according to Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

A man on a motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital on Sunday night following a crash in Wrentham, officials said.

The motorcycle hit the driver’s side door of the truck and was seriously injured, McGrath said.

He was MedFlighted to a Boston trauma center for serious injuries.

“It appears the operator of the truck pulled out from the intersection and didn’t see him,” McGrath said.

McGrath said the motorcycle could not stop and struck the truck.

The victim of the crash was undergoing surgery as of Sunday night, McGrath said.

State Police sent a reconstruction team to the scene to further investigate, McGrath said.

The victim’s identity and his condition were unknown Sunday evening.

