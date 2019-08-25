fb-pixel

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,August 25, 2019, an hour ago

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in Dorchester on Sunday evening, Boston police said.

The victim, who was not identified, was hit near 670 Columbia Road around 8:30 p.m., according to Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman.

The driver remained at the scene, Moccia said. No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.