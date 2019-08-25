Pittsfield shooting under investigation
An unidentified person was shot in Pittsfield early Sunday morning, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.
Police officers responded to reports of gunfire near 347 Columbus Avenue at about 3:22 a.m., the DA’s office said in a statement.
The victim was treated on scene and taken to Berkshire Medical Center, according to the statement. Authorities have not released information about the victim or the severity of injuries.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and investigators do not have any ongoing safety concerns for the public at large,” the DA’s office said.
The incident is under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.
Advertisement