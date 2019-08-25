On slavery’s 400th anniversary, a day of healing at Faneuil Hall

About 50 people gathered in the venue’s historic Great Hall for the event, the first of its kind to explore the toll of slavery. It was the culmination of a weekend of activities to mark the arrival of the first African slaves in North America in 1619, when a ship carrying 20 slaves landed at Point Comfort, Va.

“We take the lessons from our past, learn from them, and look forward to what we want our future to be,” said Cidney Webster, a park ranger for the National Park Service, which hosted a public conversation at Faneuil Hall.

It was a day for reflection and reconciliation Sunday as Boston solemnly marked the 400th anniversary of chattel slavery in the original 13 colonies as part of a National Day of Healing.

The discussion -- which focused on the history of slavery in Massachusetts -- led into a 3 p.m. bell-ringing ceremony at Kings Chapel, the Old South Meeting House, the Old North Church, the Charlestown Navy Yard’s USS Constitution, and USS Cassin Young

The conversation began with a presentation, led by Park Rangers William Stilwell and Erica Paul, from the first descriptions of African slaves in Massachusetts to founding of the African American Meeting house at the beginning of the 19th century.

Audience members participated by reading quotes from activists like the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and abolitionist Prince Hall. Many spoke about their feelings, reacting with horror and disgust to descriptions of slave ship conditions and advertisements that were printed in local newspapers selling slave children.

Martha Jackson, who grew up in the city, said she believed it was important to erect plaques marking the locations where slaves were sold.

“That would really help with the self-esteem of black people knowing that this is where these events occurred,” she said. “And it would be a way of informing white Americans that, indeed, these atrocities occurred all over the city.”

Jamaica Plain resident Linda Trum, a member of the anti-racism team at Boston’s Trinity Church, said it is important to discuss the Founding Fathers’ moral failings and responsibility of white people to stop racism.

“We, as white people, have continued to perpetuate that dual consciousness, that willingness to not see, willingness to not take responsibility,” she said.

Andrew Lopez, a visitor from Brooklyn, N.Y., objected, saying that racism should not be seen as a white problem or black problem.

“When you put that separation in there, what you’re basically saying is that you have a difference... and that hurts sometimes,” he said. Lopez said he didn’t view the legacy of slavery as “a black thing or white thing. It’s an American thing.”

Rachel Friedman, a resident of New Jersey who was visiting her son in Cambridge, said she came away from the presentation feeling a deeper appreciation for sensitivity around language.

“The point that I got from listening to many of the speakers was that it’s the very use of the term American, as opposed to black or white or native, that will make a difference,” she said. “The way you speak really determines how you think of yourself and how you think of your role as an American citizen.”

Marva Nathan of Jamaica Plain said she was glad to see so many people in attendance at the event.

“The conversation has to go on and on,” she said. “It’s culture we’re trying to change and it’s hard to do.”

Michael Creasey, superintendent of the National Parks of Boston, said the organization was proud to be hosting the conversation, an extension of the type of dialogue that rangers have with visitors at various sites around the city.

“There’s a lot of people in Boston that feel like this all took place down south,” he said. “We’re here to recognize how far we’ve come and how much further we have to go.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.